After Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker denied serious allegations from six massage therapists, three more have come forward, accusing him of sexually inappropriate behavior. In all, nine therapists have shared their accounts, including a former employee of the luxury downtown Baltimore men's spa The QG.

She's one of the three new accusers, who said Tucker stroked her inner thigh during a massage and left what she believed to be ejaculate on her massage table, per The Baltimore Banner.

“I understand that Justin Tucker is an important client to The QG, but as an employee of The QG who has tolerated the previous interactions with him, I no longer feel safe or comfortable working with him,” she wrote in a letter in 2015.

Two spas, Ojas and Studio 921, said they banned Tucker from returning. Justin's attorneys on Friday responded to the new allegations, pointing to the Ravens kicker's response to the allegations on social media, denying any inappropriate actions.

Tucker attacked the journalistic process while vehemently denying the sexually inappropriate claims.

“I support a process that allows claims to be properly investigated,” Tucker said. “I cannot be any clearer. These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and more importantly, my family.”

Ravens, NFL respond to Justin Tucker allegations

Shortly after Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's allegations, the NFL and the Ravens made statements about Tucker. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

The Ravens also released a statement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker as well as his response. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Tucker has yet to respond to the three new allegations.