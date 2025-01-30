Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is denying allegations of inappropriate behavior at high-end spas and wellness centers in the region. Six massage therapists have claimed that Tucker exposed his genitals, brushed two of them with his exposed penis, and left what may have been ejaculate on the massage table,” according to the Baltimore Banner.

“Five of the women said Tucker asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs while he had an erection,” the story said. “Then they said he repeatedly wiggled his pelvis to remove the sheets, which fully or partially exposed his genitals. Two women said Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis. Three said, when they returned to the treatment room after Tucker left, they discovered a large wet spot on the massage table, which they strongly believed to be ejaculate.”

Tucker wrote a long statement denying the allegations and calling them “unequivocally false.”

Tucker's attorneys have denied the allegations and have called them “speculative” and “impossible to prove.” They wrote a statement saying, “Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described. Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

The six massage therapists say these interactions with Tucker happened between 2012 and 2016, which happened to be his rookie season to the year after he married his college sweetheart.

There are several parts in the story where the massage therapists say that Tucker wiggled himself out of the sheets that were put over his genitals so he could expose himself. After most of the instances, the massage therapists let it be known that they didn't want to work with him anymore.

One of the massage therapists, who is going by “L” in the story, wants Tucker to be disciplined for his actions.

“I want something to be done,” L. said. “The only reason that nothing’s being done so far is because it’s Justin Tucker.”

If the NFL investigates this and finds that the allegations are true, he could suffer a similar fate as Deshaun Watson, who was suspended for six games because of the same type of incident.