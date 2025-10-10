With the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the regular season, the team is looking to build some sort of winning streak as they're going through a 1-4 start to the year. As there is a possibility that Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson misses Week 6 with the hamstring injury, running back Derrick Henry has a more positive approach to the season.

Speaking ahead of the matchup against the Rams, Henry would talk about focusing on the present instead of the past, confident in Baltimore's ability to “turn this thing around,” according to NBC Sports.

“Don’t let the circumstances dictate our future. Just stay focused,” Henry said. “We can turn this thing around and get what we want to get out of the season. We just have to lock in, and everybody has just got to do more, hold each other accountable. Leaders lead, and let it translate to Sundays, which it hasn’t these last couple of weeks, but I told them, we just have to keep working, and I believe that it will [translate].”

So far this season, Henry has rushed for 317 yards to go along with four touchdowns, averaging four yards per carry, in what has been a relatively underwhelming season.

Ravens' Derrick Henry on the focus on the rushing attack

While Jackson's availability for the Ravens is in jeopardy, Henry's output has no doubt been disappointing after averaging 113 yards per game last season. After straying away from the running game the last several weeks, Henry said it comes down to execution and that the team is looking to “put more emphasis” on their ground game.

“We just try to put more emphasis on it,” Henry said. “As a team, as a group, as a unit, you have to do those things, but individually, you have to do those things, as well — see what you need to get better at, watch yourself on film, be truthful, and see the things you need to work on. I know that’s what I do, and I’m sure everybody else does that.

“That’s the only way you’re going to get better and get this thing turned around, is to be honest with yourself. Our guys [are] holding each other accountable just so we can see change and [so] things change on Sunday.”

At any rate, Baltimore looks to bounce back from the 1-4 start and get a win against the Rams on Sunday.