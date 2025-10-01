The big storyline surrounding the Baltimore Ravens, outside of just their putrid 1-3 start to the 2025 NFL season, has been the health of quarterback and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson moving forward. Jackson left Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half with a hamstring injury, and at the current juncture, there is considerable doubt as to whether or not he will be able to suit up for this weekend's clash against the Houston Texans.

On Wednesday, Ravens fans unfortunately got another sign that his playing status is in doubt.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was not practicing Wednesday. Jackson left Sunday’s loss in Kansas City with a hamstring injury. If Jackson can’t play Sunday against the Texans, Baltimore is expected to turn to Cooper Rush, the former Cowboys backup,” reported Ravens insider Jamison Hensley on X, formerly Twitter.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter then noted that this marked “another sign that Lamar Jackson’s status for at least Sunday is in question” on his own X account.

The Ravens would certainly love to have Lamar Jackson in the lineup on Sunday when they take on a Texans team that has one of the league's elite defenses despite having a 1-3 record themselves.

A tough start for the Ravens

Article Continues Below

Things could not have gone much worse for the Baltimore Ravens than they have to open up the 2025 NFL season. The majority of the Ravens' defensive starters either didn't play or exited early in the loss vs Kansas City due to injury, but perhaps even more concerning was that was just how abysmal the Baltimore offense looked throughout most of the afternoon, with Jackson turning the ball over twice, which has started to become a theme when he faces off against Kansas City.

In fairness to the Ravens, their three losses have come against three Super Bowl hopefuls in the Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills, and their schedule will lighten up significantly over the coming weeks.

However, if Jackson indeed misses time, the Ravens might bury themselves in a hole too deep to climb out of.