The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 4 with more than just a losing record on the line—they’re facing questions about identity, leadership, and execution. Following a 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3, Lamar Jackson delivered a clear message during Wednesday’s media session at the team facility in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The Ravens’ slow 1-2 start is far from what the team and its fans envisioned to kick off 2025. While the offense leads the league with 37 points per game, defensive breakdowns and protection issues have undercut that production. Jackson, with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games, isn’t shying away from the pressure.

In a post shared by The Baltimore Sun's Josh Tolentino on X (formerly known as Twitter), the two-time MVP emphasized the team’s need to refocus as a unit.

“We gotta lock in. We’ve got to play Ravens football. We’ve got to tighten up. It’s a long season ahead of us, but we’ve just got to lock in.”

The loss to the Lions saw Jackson sacked seven times, underscoring major concerns in both pass protection and the ground game. While the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville continues to deliver explosive plays, inconsistency in the run game—particularly from Derrick Henry—has stalled drives and disrupted clock control. Henry has fumbled in all three games of the 2025 season, with two of his three turnovers coming in the fourth quarter of close contests. Those mistakes have only added to Baltimore’s late-game struggles.

Meanwhile, the Ravens offense has leaned on Jackson’s connection with targets like veteran tight-end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. But on the other side of the ball, the absence of defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike—sidelined since Week 2 with a neck injury—has left the defense vulnerable. Opposing offenses have taken advantage, carving through Baltimore’s front with ease.

Now tied for last in the AFC North standings with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team faces a pivotal matchup in Week 4. The upcoming Ravens vs. Chiefs game is more than a rematch of last year’s AFC title bout—it’s a battle for early-season survival.

Whether Jackson’s message ignites a response remains to be seen. But with the spotlight intensifying, the Ravens know they must respond—fast.