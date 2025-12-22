The Denver Broncos took a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, but they also lost one of their players to injury late in the game. With 41 seconds left, Bo Nix threw a pass to Pat Bryant for 11 yards, but cornerback Montaric Brown's momentum was headed back into the field of play, and he hit the receiver.

Bryant stayed on the field for some time and had to be immobilized on a backboard by the medical staff. They took him off the field and then went to the hospital.

Good news came later that night, saying that he discharged from the hospital, as he had been diagnosed with a concussion, but he didn't have any major injuries, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

After the game, Bo Nix shared his thoughts on Bryant's injury.

“You never want to see somebody in that situation, and I feel responsible because I threw it,” Nix said. “You can say it's part of the game, but you just never want to see it. [I] really pray he's OK and he can be back out there as soon as he can. … That was a tough situation.”

Before leaving the game, Bryant had five receptions for 42 yards. In total this season, he has 27 receptions for 347 yards and a touchdown. Bryant was a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“You never want to see one of your brothers go down. The guy plays with best effort, best character for a young guy,” Courtland Sutton said. “He's a great dude and you hate to see him down with an injury. Keep him in our prayers that he's going to be OK.”

It's good to know that Bryant didn't suffer a major injury, but there is a chance that he could miss a game or two as he tries to clear the concussion protocol.