The Baltimore Ravens suffered their second loss of the season in three games after they failed to overcome the Detroit Lions, 38-30, on Monday night. There is plenty of blame to be shared around the Ravens roster, as a difficult slate to begin the year has now forced them into deep rumination — and perhaps a change in tactics as well.

The Ravens' defense could not stop the Lions on Monday; they allowed Detroit to score five touchdowns, four on the running game, while quarterback Jared Goff commanded the team from the back line, completing 20 of his 28 passes on the night for 202 yards and one passing TD. Baltimore has Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry as the foundational pieces of their offense, but it's difficult even for a team as talented as the Ravens', to try and outscore the team every night.

In fact, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey put his team's woes bluntly.

“We’re just not very good,” Humphrey said pertaining to the defense, per Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan.

Humphrey, of course, is just one piece of a Ravens defense that is paper soft and allows so much easy access to yardage for opponents. It's not on Humphrey as well that Baltimore is barbecue chicken for the opposing run game.

They rank dead last in the NFL, according to Mina Kimes of ESPN, in defensive rushing success rate. And the Lions defense made them pay over and over again — with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs scoring two touchdowns each.

The Ravens defense have to take a long, hard look at the mirror amid their defensive woes through the first three games. They did allow 16 unanswered points in the fourth in their opening week loss to the Buffalo Bills, and now, the Lions just piled on their misery.

Ravens fans are in a state of panic and anger on social media

The Ravens have made the playoffs for three consecutive years, which means that fan expectations for them are high. But their defense is leaving some hopeless.

“Ravens lose this game and the defense gonna start yapping again about communication issues like they all just learned the English language yesterday,” X user @cienice_ wrote.

“The ravens defense is whack! We seen that in week 1 and it has carried over week to week. Nobody is impressed with Detroit. Couldn’t even beat the greenbay packers,” @haaha1234567899 added.

“Ravens defense is extreme cheeks, Champions of being good on paper and that's it😭,” @Playboi_Yusuke expressed.