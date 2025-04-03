The Baltimore Ravens have been a Super Bowl contender for several years now, knocking on the door with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm, and owner Steve Bisciotti got real on the urgency to get that Lombardi Trophy.

“I want to win now,” Steve Bisciotti said, via Clifton Brown of Ravens.com. “I want to win with these guys.”

Bisciotti said that the hardest part of coming so close this many times is starting all over the next season, but emphasized that the Ravens have a window to win with Jackson.

“We've got a window with Lamar,” Bisciotti said. “I know what we can do. I know that we worked to put ourselves in position to win. We all get credit for that. That's all you can do.

“I hate it that every year, you just have to start back over again. But you know what? This is not for the meek.”

Lastly, Bisciotti said that he not only wants to win for Jackson, but other veterans who have been on the Ravens for years. Jackson himself is in line for an extension in the near future.

“I don't look at Lamar singularly,” Bisciotti said. “I want it for Ronnie Stanley, I want it for Marlon Humphrey. It just doesn't stop with Lamar. I want it for (General Manager) Eric DeCosta.

“I don't like waiting 12 years, yet I'm respectful of the fact that I've got partners (owners) downstairs that still don't have one. Impatience is good for you. I think it's healthy to a degree because you know all of us still feel it.”

The Ravens suffered two rough losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs in the last two seasons. Baltimore, like Buffalo, has struggled to get over the hump in the playoffs, with Kansas City dominating the AFC in recent memory. It will be interesting to see if Jackson and the Ravens can overcome that this season.