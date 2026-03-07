The Baltimore Ravens struck a blockbuster deal Friday night to bring star pass rusher Maxx Crosby over from the Las Vegas Raiders, just days before the start of NFL free agency. The deal sends Baltimore's 2026 first-round pick (No. 14 overall) and its 2027 first-round selection to Las Vegas. The trade will become official when the new league year opens on March 11.

In the Ravens' 31-year history, the franchise had never traded a first-round draft pick to acquire a veteran player. Not only did they break that precedent, but they also sent two first-round selections. This is a different approach from a front office renowned for its draft-and-develop philosophy and its tendency to preserve draft capital.

Baltimore's urgency was driven by a severe drop in pass-rush production during the 2025 season. The Ravens finished with just 30 sacks, the third-fewest total in the NFL, ranking ahead of only the New York Jets (26) and the San Francisco 49ers (20). The team also ranked 28th in pressure rate and 31st in sack rate, posting a 4.6% sack rate that was the second-worst mark in franchise history. Defensive tackle Travis Jones led the team with only five sacks, while Tavius Robinson recorded 4.5 sacks in 10 games. Rookie edge rusher Mike Green had 3.5 sacks, and no other Baltimore defender exceeded 2.5.

Crosby brings the high-end production to address that weakness. He played 15 games this past season and finished with 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and six passes defended. He has never recorded fewer than seven sacks in a season and has reached double-digit sacks four times in seven years. Over his career with the Raiders, he has garnered 69.5 sacks and 133 tackles for loss.

Between 2021 and 2023, the 28-year-old played every game and produced 235 tackles, 35 sacks, and five forced fumbles while earning three consecutive All-Pro selections. Since 2022, he has racked up 90 tackles for loss, tied for the most in the NFL with Myles Garrett.

The Ravens pursued Crosby aggressively despite competition from multiple teams, including reported offers from the Dallas Cowboys and interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Baltimore ultimately secured the five-time Pro Bowler to anchor a defense now led by new head coach Jesse Minter.

The trade comes after the Ravens' disappointing 8-9 season and the dismissal of longtime coach John Harbaugh. General manager Eric DeCosta chose to sacrifice premium draft assets to address the roster's needs right away.