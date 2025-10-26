The Baltimore Ravens are in hot water. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was out for the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered back in Week 4. It seemed like the former MVP was on track to return to the field this week, as he participated during the team's practice and was listed as “active”.

In a surprising twist, though, the Ravens ruled Lamar Jackson out for their upcoming Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. According to the Ravens, they felt like Jackson wasn't fit to play yet. That has alerted the NFL, which will be investigating Baltimore's actions this week.

“The Ravens could be subject to discipline by the NFL for violating the league's injury report policy because the team originally listed Jackson as a full participant in Friday's practice,” Ian Rapoport said in his article for ESPN.”Baltimore then changed Jackson's practice participation to limited a day later. ‘The league will look into this,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Saturday. “The league reviews any matter involving a change to a player's status.'”

Article Continues Below

A source for ESPN said that while Jackson was active during practice, he was limited to taking repetitions with the scout squad. If this report is true, then the Ravens have violated the NFL's rules on injury designations. A player who only took reps with the scout team is required to be listed as “limited” by the team. Baltimore initially listed Jackson as active, but downgraded him to limited a day later.

The Ravens released a statement after making the change. “Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice. … Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take any starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation.”

The Ravens would have loved to have Jackson back for their game against the Bears. They currently hold a 1-5 record this season, and their season is all but over. A win over Chicago could revive their chances, especially after the Steelers' loss in Week 7 shortened their division lead. However, without Jackson, the Ravens could have a tough time against the surprisingly resurgent Bears.