The Baltimore Ravens underwent a major transformation this offseason. Long-time head coach John Harbaugh was fired after missing the 2025 postseason, signalling the end of an era in Baltimore. With that change, though, a question started to form: will Lamar Jackson be traded?

It sounded silly: why would the Ravens trade their MVP-level quarterback after letting go of their former coach? Still, that didn't stop the rumor from propagating over the last few weeks. Ian Rapoport was the latest name to put an end to these rumors, saying to forget about these whispers as the Ravens work on a new deal for their superstar quarterback.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero, @MikeGarafolo, and @JudyBattista: Aaron Rodgers seriously considering returning to the #Steelers; Lamar Jackson and #Ravens set to work out an extension; #Rams QB Matthew Stafford could get a raise; HOF eyes major voting changes. pic.twitter.com/VHhcGwV8m4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has reaffirmed the team's commitment to keeping the star quarterback with the team. In particular, the Ravens want to have a new deal in place before free agency that potentially lowers Jackson's cap hit and allows the team some flexibility to build around the star quarterback.

Article Continues Below

“The urgency of that matters to me because we've got free agents and I don't want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head,” Bisciotti said. “And I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with Eric [DeCosta, Ravens general manager] and not get this thing dragged out into April like the last time. It's very hard for him to build a roster when that thing is not settled.”

Still, Bisciotti's commitment to Jackson has not stopped the rumor mill from talking about a potential trade. A rumor surfaced a few weeks ago of a potential trade that sends the Ravens quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson and the Ravens are trying to figure out the terms of a new deal to lower his $74.5 cap hit this season, but if this is not done… then a trade might just push through.

The Ravens do have a new coaching staff in place, hiring ex-Chargers DC Jesse Minter as their new head coach and former Bears OC Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator. It will be interesting to see how Baltimore navigates their situation with their star quarterback.