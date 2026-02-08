The Baltimore Ravens are entering uncharted territory during the 2026 offseason. Baltimore fired head coach John Harbaugh in January after leading the team for 18 years. Now the Ravens will be adjusting to a new normal under head coach Jesse Minter for the first time in decades. Perhaps part of that process could include pulling off a big trade for a veteran player.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry sneakily pitched the idea of Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown landing in Baltimore this offseason on a recent Twitch stream.

“AJ to the Ravens, bro” Henry said while signing off of the stream, per Ari Meirov.

Henry and Brown were both on the same Twitch stream. It is clear that they have a close relationship and that Henry would welcome Brown joining the Ravens.

Henry's plea comes after a tumultuous 2025 season for Brown and the Eagles.

Philadelphia struggled to get Brown enough touches early in the season. When the Eagles' offense began to struggle, Brown was not quiet about what he thought needed to change. He wanted the football thrown his way more often. Otherwise, he wanted out of Philadelphia.

In fact, Brown is rumored to have asked for a trade “numerous times” during the 2025 season.

Brown has found himself in disagreements with QB Jalen Hurts over the past few seasons. Brown even admitted as much after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last season.

After the 2025 season, Philadelphia fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. There is also open speculation about Brown being traded this offseason.

The Ravens would be a fascinating team to acquire a player like Brown. Baltimore already has plenty of talent on offense including QB Lamar Jackson, Henry, and a group of consistent pass catchers.

But perhaps adding a player like Brown could give the Ravens a new identity on offense. That could be more important now than ever, as the Ravens seek out a new identity with a new coaching staff.

It will be fascinating to see if the Ravens pursue Brown during the 2026 offseason.