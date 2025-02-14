The 2025 NFL Draft will be important for the Baltimore Ravens, and they go into it feeling comfortable about their backfield. The foundation looks solid, and the Ravens are the trendy Super Bowl 60 winning pick in the ESPN insider poll.

Baltimore charged into the 2024 playoffs with high hopes and crushed the Steelers. However, their season ended with a dropped 2-point conversion pass in a 27-25 loss to the Bills.

With a strong roster and an improving defense, the Ravens should be tough for NFL teams to handle in 2025. And that’s why four ESPN insiders tabbed them as the team to beat. Field Yates said it will be the Ravens versus the Eagles, according to espn.com.

“The battle of the birds,” Yates said. “Baltimore has the players in place to make a run, but it must prove that it has the capacity to get over the playoff hump. I think the Ravens will do so against Philly, which is well set up for another deep run next season.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still has something to prove

A strong contingent of insiders went with the Ravens to ascend to the top of the NFL ladder in 2025. They received five votes as the team to beat while the Bills finished second with three nods.

Jason Reid said it’s time for Lamar Jackson to arrive.

“Jackson can complete his ascent to the top of the league by dazzling throughout the playoffs and helping the Ravens dethrone the defending champs,” said Reid, who picked Baltimore to beat the Eagles.

Ben Solak said the Packers will reach the Super Bowl, but fall to the Ravens.

“The Packers should only get better with time, as they're a young team with enough resources to make one or two splash additions this offseason,” Solak said. “The AFC will still be highly contentious, but the Ravens did a great job weathering the brain drain of last offseason and will enter 2025 with much more stability.”

Mike Tannenabaum said the Ravens will meet the Lions.

“Baltimore's youth will greatly improve in the secondary,” Tannenbaum said, “And (Detroit’s Aidan) Hutchinson will register 18 sacks to win Defensive Player of the Year.”

Lindsey Thiry also sided with the Ravens, picking them to stop an Eagles’ repeat.

“The Ravens — after having their postseason runs end prematurely the past three seasons — finally finish the job with bolstered protection around Jackson.”

Other teams get mention in the ESPN mix

Matt Bowen decided to cast his lot with the Lions while Dan Graziano had a surprising and un-trendy pick of the Chiefs.

Kalyn Kahler called for an Eagles’ repeat while Pamela Maldonado said the Bengals will ride Joe Burrow to a title. Seth Walder chose the Packers.

Aaron Schatz, Eric Moody, and Jeremy Fowler stood on the Bills’ side.