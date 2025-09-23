Three games into the 2025 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens' defense looks like it could use some help, with their cornerbacks struggling to keep up with opposing passing games. The team's defensive woes make it even more head-scratching that two-time All-Pro Jaire Alexander has yet to make his Ravens debut.

Despite joining the team in June, Alexander received three healthy scratches to begin the year. The team continues to tease his impending return, citing his conditioning as the reason he has yet to play.

Ahead of a Monday Night Football clash with the Detroit Lions, head coach John Harbaugh gave the same message he voiced the previous two weeks.

“He's doing great, and he's going to be [playing] sooner rather than later,” Harbaugh said, via the team website. “He's practicing, and it's coming along really well. He's chomping at the bit, for sure, and I just want to be fair to him and do the right thing.”

Fans have speculated that the oft-injured veteran is dealing with another health issue, but the team continues to insist that it is entirely about his conditioning. However, several players who joined their respective teams well after Alexander did — including Micah Parsons, whom the Green Bay Packers acquired two months after releasing the cornerback — have already made their debuts.

Alexander is currently listed on the Ravens' roster as a backup to starters Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. The team has played its first three games with just five healthy cornerbacks, with rookie Bilhal Kone beginning the year on injured reserve.

Ravens' defense struggling without Jaire Alexander

After three games, Baltimore is allowing 266 passing yards per game, the second-most in the league. Most of that comes from the 394-yard performance Josh Allen hung on them in Week 1, but the Ravens' defense has allowed two of their three opponents to surpass 35 points.

Without Alexander active, veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has started the Ravens' first three games. The 30-year-old has been serviceable, receving a solid 72.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He has allowed just 65 receiving yards thus far, the fewest of the team's starting cornerbacks.

Whether Alexander returns in Week 4 or not, the Ravens' defense is clearly in dire need of help. They are currently allowing the second-most points and the most yards per game in the league and have sputtered off to a 1-2 start.