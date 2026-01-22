Now that the Baltimore Ravens have found their next head coach in Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team now needs a new offensive coordinator. As there have been rumors as to who Ravens star Lamar Jackson wants for the role, NFL insider Ian Rapoport throws out a few names.

After Rapoport reported the news of Minter's hiring, he would also say that for the offensive coordinator role, two options could be Buffalo Bills' Joe Brady and Washington Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury. Both had interviewed for Baltimore's head coaching gig, and if unable to land another job, they could be in contention.

“The Ravens are zeroing in on Chargers DC Jesse Minter to be their new head coach, per The Insiders,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Minter, a Baltimore assistant from 2017-2020 who is now in the building, goes from Jim Harbaugh to replacing John. A highly coveted defensive mind, Minter lands a premium job.”

“Among the head coach candidates the Ravens interviews are a few who could be considered for OCs — including Joe Brady and Kliff Kingsbury — if they don't land head jobs,” Rapoport continued.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson advocating for Kliff Kingsbury?

While there is no doubt that the Ravens revolve around Jackson, there has been prior reporting as to who the quarterback and the offense prefer. NFL insider Dianna Russini was on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, and mentioned how Jackson and the wide receivers would love to see Kingsbury be the offensive coordinator.

“I know for a fact that Lamar Jackson and those receivers would like Kliff Kingsbury to run their offense,” Russini said. “They've shown support, they've been vocal about it, they've been part of some of these interviews. Lamar Jackson is a part of these. He's Zooming in, he's in touch with the decision-makers of what he likes, who he's liked.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen who Minter officially hires as the offensive coordinator who will get to work with one of the few premier quarterbacks in the league.