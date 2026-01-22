Recently, the Baltimore Ravens made headlines by firing head coach John Harbaugh, who had been with the team for 18 years and has since joined the New York Giants. The Ravens will also have to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who saw his unit take a step back this season.

Now, NFL insider Dianna Russini has reported on a candidate whom Lamar Jackson reportedly wants in charge of the Ravens' offense moving forward.

“I know for a fact that Lamar Jackson and those receivers would like Kliff Kingsbury to run their offense,” Russini said on The Herd With Colin Cowherd, per Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated. “They've shown support. They've been vocal about it. They've been part of some of these interviews. Lamar Jackson is a part of these. He's Zooming in, he's in touch with the decision-makers of what he likes, who he's liked.”

Kingsbury was recently fired as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, who suffered through a brutal 2025 season mired by injuries, including to quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, Kingsbury still has a proven track record of being able to bring out the most in mobile quarterbacks, helping lead the Commanders on a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game during the 2024 season.

The Ravens' head coaching job figures to be one of the most coveted on the market, as is their offensive coordinator position, as it's not every day that coaches have a chance to work with a player as talented as Jackson. The former league MVP had a bit of a down year by his standards this past season, but still ranks among the best quarterbacks in the NFL overall.

In any case, the Ravens will likely want to get their coaching vacancies filled sooner rather than later as they proceed further into the offseason.