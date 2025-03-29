Bill Belichick's girlfriend is not holding back. The former New England Patriots head coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, began trolling the Atlanta Falcons on Friday (March 28).

The 24-year-old posted on her Instagram Story, “Happy 3-28 to those who celebrate,” with a photo of she and Belichick.

Every March 28, the Patriots celebrate their victory over the Falcons since during halftime at the 2017 Super Bowl they were down 3-28. However, in the second half, their momentum kicked up and they beat the Falcons 34-28. At the time, the team was led by Tom Brady and it is still the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Belichick coached for the Patriots for 24 seasons and won six Super Bowls.

Jordon Hudson Defends Relationship With Bill Belichick

Hudson and Belichick have been dating 2023. They met in 2021 and exchanged phone numbers while they were still sitting next to one another on a flight. While their love story began very simple, they have faced a lot of srunity from the public after the masses found out about their relationship. Most recently, the former cheerleader had to put a fan in place after they spoke negatively about their romance due to their age gap. Hudson is currently 24 and Belichick is 72.

While Belichick and Hudson were enjoying date night last month, a user named Abby Riley commented on Hudson's Instagram Story “But you do realize your relationship is insane right” in a reply.

Hudson responded, “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

The former cheerleader even took it a step further and created a poll on the post.

“Which is poorer?” Hudson asked her followers to vote on the options “Abby’s Manners” and “Abby’s Punctuation Skills.”

It's not only fans that are mocking the age gap between Belichick and Hudson. During the NFL Honors ceremony last month, Hudson's age was a punchline in Snoop Dogg's monologue.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the [Dallas] Cowboys was good. I remember back when the [Kansas City] Chiefs was bad,” the rapper said during the February 6 awards show. “And I remember when, what was it, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unlike other incidents, the private couple did not look upset at Snoop's joke.

While Hudson doesn't have time to answer every hateful message from fans, during her Valentine's Day tribute to Belicheck, she called out those who constantly speak on her relationship. “There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the two. “We do not need to justify ‘why' we love a particular person.The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation.”

“Love does not discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability,” she continued. “Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. … Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”