Bill Belichick has been making headlines in the past year due to his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. Online users continue to comment on the large age gap between the two since the former New England Patriots coach is 72. While the comments have continued to roll in, on Friday night (March 14), Hudson decided she was no longer taking anyone's judgment.

While Belichick and Hudson were enjoying date night, a user named Abby Riley commented on Hudson's Instagram Story “But you do realize your relationship is insane right” in a reply.

Hudson responded, “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

The 24-year-old took it a step further and created a poll so that her followers could chime in on Riley's reply.

“Which is poorer?” Hudson asked her followers to vote on the options “Abby’s Manners” and “Abby’s Punctuation Skills.”

The couple who began dating in 2023 when she was a college student, made their red carpet debut at the 2025 NFL Honors. In the opening monologue, Snoop Dogg took a jab at the relationship.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the [Dallas] Cowboys was good. I remember back when the [Kansas City] Chiefs was bad,” the rapper said during the February 6 awards show. “And I remember when, what was it, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that Hudson has defended her relationship with the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. For Valentine's Day, the 24-year-old posted a photo of the two with a caption defending their love.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love,” she wrote in the caption. “We do not need to justify ‘why' we love a particular person.The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation.”

“Love does not discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability,” she continued. “Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. … Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”