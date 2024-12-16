It was a clash of franchises that became huge in the '90s on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills faced off against the Detroit Lions and their feared running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, better known these days as “Sonic and Knuckles”.

So named after the classic Sega characters due to Gibbs' speed and Montgomery's strength, Paramount must have loved the free publicity this month for the upcoming latest installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series.

But the even better publicity actually ended up coming from the opposite sideline and the Buffalo Bills, where a three-headed running attack is emerging and bringing to mind not just Sonic and Knuckles, but the full trifecta of Sonic, Knuckles and Tails.

For casual fans who have only been paying attention to the stellar James Cook this season, you're missing out on the best sidekick tandem in the NFL this year — Ty Johnson and Ray Davis.

Ty Johnson would have to be Tails, the flying two-tailed fox, in this analogy — due to the fact that he's racked up the frequent flier miles bouncing around the league the past six seasons, plus he's got a large butterfly tattoo on his neck. Johnson spent a few seasons each with the Lions and Jets before coming to Buffalo in 2023 and emerging as an exceptional receiving back for the Bills.

Ray Davis, meanwhile, I'm hereby proclaiming the Knuckles of Upstate New York for his ridiculous toughness, considerable speed, and ability to pound the ball across the first down markers time and again. He's a rookie and quickly becoming a fan-favorite in Buffalo, where longtime Bills fans may be reminded of another elusive backup running back who donned “Davis” across his jersey.

That would be Kenneth Davis, the longtime backup to Thurman Thomas, whose moves and bursts are even worthy of some comparison to Ray Davis'.

James Cook, much like Sonic the Hedgehog, needs no introduction at this point. He should be a household name.

Look at the numbers of this three-headed speed machine from Sunday, and how they compared to the more-vaunted Lions' rushing attack. James Cook rushed for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns, and had one reception for 28 yards (very Sonic-like). Ty Johnson only had nine rushing yards, but led all Bills receivers with five catches for 114 yards (fly, Tails, fly!). Ray Davis added 15 yards rushing and two receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown (we'll just say he pounded in the touchdown to keep the Knuckles metaphor on point).

The real Sonic and Knuckles, meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, accounted for a measly 35 yard on the ground combined. Gibbs did have one touchdown on the ground, and one through the air, and together they had nine receptions for 114 yards, but still, who would Andy Reid (the NFL's Dr. Robotnik, with that frozen mustache and surplus of dangerous offensive weapons) fear more at this point — the Bills or the Lions?

The Lions might get all the attention for their Sonic and Knuckles, but the Bills adding a Tails to the game meant game over for Detroit.