Andy Reid took the concept of 'stone-cold' to a whole new level.

The Kansas City Chiefs are amid a vital AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs have the advantage as the second half gets underway. However, Andy Reid found himself in a chilling situation on KC's sidelines.

Social media goes crazy over Andy Reid's ‘cold' grooming style during the Chiefs' AFC Wild Card game

Reid paced along the sideline and coached like he normally does, but cameras revealed something awe-inducing. The head coach's mustache was frozen with ice sickles. Now, the NFL world cannot stop commenting on this phenomenon:

Andy Reid mustache is frozen. It’s cold y’all 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 14, 2024

Icicles off the mustache is peak football guy pic.twitter.com/IphDN74ZeV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2024

Reid's display is not something fans see every day. Some thought his mustache's condition was pretty cool (pun intended) while others were not fond of it. Social media users are speculating on what the mysterious frozen liquid on his mustache is.

Regardless of the force behind Reid's appearance, the Chiefs must fight the cold and stay hot against a dangerous Dolphins team. Miami boasts one of the best offenses in the league. Tua Tagovailao, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill are a trio that is a force to be reckoned with.

At the same time, Kansas City has its own strengths to boast. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are on a mission to win their third Super Bowl of the decade. Mahomes has been vocal about his team's struggles during the regular season, but rest assured they will bring their best game in the playoffs.

The Chiefs need all hands (and mustaches) on deck to come away with a victory Saturday night. Can Kansas City keep its momentum and advance to the next round of the playoffs?