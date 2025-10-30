The Buffalo Bills made a significant announcement that reaffirms one of their longest-standing traditions. The team confirmed it will continue to hold training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester through 2028 after signing a three-year extension with the school.

For the Bills, maintaining their partnership with St. John Fisher was a simple decision. General Manager Brandon Beane emphasized that traveling for camp each summer is vital to the team’s chemistry. That plays a huge part in the preparation for the upcoming season.

“We really enjoy the setup there,” Beane said. “Even though it is a dying breed of teams that like to go away, we feel it provides such an important element of team chemistry and bonding. They do such a great job for us. The staff is excellent, and it gives everyone a change of scenery to fire you up for the season.”

The 2026 training camp will mark the Bills’ 25th visit to St. John Fisher University. The decision highlights the school’s continued ability to host an NFL franchise and its support staff. It's something that Beane and other team leaders have long valued.

Bills training camp is for the players and the fans

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli echoed that sentiment, calling the continuation of the partnership a win for both the Bills and their fans.

“St. John Fisher University has been an amazing host to our organization and the perfect location for our fans to engage with the team,” Guelli said. “Rochester will always be an important part of Bills Mafia.”

St. John Fisher President Dr. Gerard J. Rooney said the university is honored to continue its collaboration with the Bills. He called it a proud tradition that strengthens ties between the team and the Rochester community.

“We have enjoyed this partnership for more than two decades,” Rooney said. “We are grateful to the Buffalo Bills organization for trusting us to continue this beloved summer tradition in Western New York.”

The dates for next year’s camp will be announced in the coming months. But it will again take place in July. The continuation ensures that fans across the region can keep experiencing the Bills up close as they prepare for another NFL season.