There’s plenty of blame to go around in Buffalo, and some are calling for Sean McDermott to exit the franchise. Furthermore, Josh Allen’s AFC Championship game blues got worse with the Buffalo Bills star suffering a wrist-injury reveal, according to Alaina Getzenberg’s post on X.

Bills QB Josh Allen said that’s dealing with a wrist injury from the game last night that he suffered at the goal line on the two-point attempt right before halftime. “Got crunched up a little bit, was able to finish the game, but some swelling and stuff today.”

Despite a good effort from Allen and the Bills, Patrick Mahomes ran for two scores while also passing for 245 yards and another touchdown. The Chiefs stopped the Bills, 32-29, to reach the Super Bowl once again.

Bills QB Josh Allen floats same sad postseason river

Allen threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But the Chiefs ability to stop him on short-yardage situations played a key role in the outcome. He said the loss stung.

“It's not fun,” Alle said. “But to be the champs, you've got to beat the champs. And we didn't do it tonight.

“They’ve ended a lot of teams’ seasons. It’s a good squad. And they had a good plan tonight. They made one more play than we did.”

Allen didn’t walk away from the game feeling bad about his teammates.

“I’ve got so much pride in our guys,” Allen said. “Showing up each and every day, working as hard as they can. Guys truly adopted what we talked about this year, going into it.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the Chiefs deserve to get a lot of credit.

“(The Chiefs are) a good football team,” McDermott said. “They've won two Super Bowls, been to seven straight AFC Championship Games. That's no excuse.

“This is a good football team. We've got to keep working to get over that hump. There is no doubt about it. We've won a lot of tough games this year against really good opponents, really good coaches. I'm proud of this football team. This is obviously a challenge for us. We'll figure it out.”