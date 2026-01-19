The Buffalo Bills were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday afternoon, losing another heartbreaker. This time it was the Denver Broncos that inflicted the pain, 33-30, in overtime. It is the fourth time in the last five years that the Bills were eliminated in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

On Monday, Buffalo opted to fire head coach Sean McDermott. But while the organization made a change at coach, former NFL MVP Cam Newton looked elsewhere.

Newton joined the set of ESPN's First Take, throwing Josh Allen firmly under the bus.

“Why are we tiptoeing around the obvious issue here, and it's the underperforming Josh Allen,” Newton said.

“This was supposed to be his year. The quarterbacks that you are going up against, or could go up against, are Bo Nix, Drake Maye, and CJ Stroud… You had an opportunity to win, and you didn't.

“People are losing their jobs because of Josh Allen.”

"Why are we tiptoeing around the obvious issue here, and it's the underperforming Josh Allen."@CameronNewton on Josh Allen after the Bills loss to the Broncos 🏈 pic.twitter.com/XbOgIjTb2P — First Take (@FirstTake) January 19, 2026

The Bills' quarterback turned the ball over four times in the loss, with two interceptions and two fumbles lost. Overall, Buffalo lost the turnover battle 5-1 against the Broncos. It is practically impossible to win a road playoff game under those circumstances.

Article Continues Below

Yet, Allen had the Bills in position to do so. Well, if the controversial overtime interception was called differently.

Newton continued on in his rant, attempting to point to other postseason failures and putting the blame on Allen.

“If we're as great as Josh Allen is, he has not shown that clutch gene that we judge quarterbacks off of. We judge players off this metric: How he performs late in the season and late in games. Josh Allen has not shown up.”

That is where Newton's criticism seems to fall short of reality.

Entering Saturday's game in Denver, Allen had posted arguably the greatest postseason statistics in NFL history. He had 25 touchdown passes to four interceptions, with a passer rating over 100. The 13-second game can hardly be put at Allen's feet.

But there is no denying that his recklessness with the ball this time around was the biggest reason for the loss.