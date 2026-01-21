The Buffalo Bills got crushed in the playoffs once again on Saturday. The fallout has been massive following another playoff failure by the Bills. Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday in the hopes of carving a new path for the team. But the move has come under fire after allegations of a power play by one prominent front office figure.

Bills owner Terry Pegula shot down the idea that McDermott's firing was a power play by GM Brandon Beane.

“I'm the kind of guy, if I sense you're on a power play, you're out,” Pegula said on Wednesday, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I don't like power play people … any sense at all that he was on a power play, he would've been gone.”

Beane offered a follow up to Pegula's statement.

“For someone to question my character, my integrity, that's where I draw the line,” Beane added.

The suspicion around Beane seems to stem from the fact that he was not fired alongside McDermott. In fact, Beane was promoted and gained the title President of Football Operations. It is a huge promotion that will have him oversee all facets of the organization, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buffalo's ownership clearly thinks that coaching was the team's biggest issue, which is why McDermott is no longer with the team. But critics may point to holes on Buffalo's roster as another reason for the team's recent shortcomings.

Regardless of the reasons why, the Bills need to chart a new course forward this offseason.

Brian Daboll, Joe Brady among list of Bills head coaching candidates

Article Continues Below

The Bills have to catch up with the rest of their competitors who have been interviewing coaches for weeks.

Buffalo already has an extensive list of head coaching candidates, headlined by a few familiar faces.

The Bills are expected to interview their offensive coordinator Joe Brady, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Brady has received interest from other teams for a head coaching role and he will get that benefit in Buffalo too.

Meanwhile, the Bills have also been linked to former OC Brian Daboll.

Buffalo is also interested in several other candidates, including some on teams still in the playoffs.

It will be fascinating to see who the Bills end up landing to replace McDermott.