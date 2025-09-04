The Buffalo Bills will start the 2025 season with an excellent game. Buffalo will host Baltimore in Week 1 for a rematch of an incredible playoff game from the 2024 season. The Bills will need to be at full power if they want to take care of the Ravens. Unfortunately, they have multiple players banged up ahead of Week 1.

The Bills received several injury updates on Thursday ahead of the season opener.

Both Tre'Davious White (groin) and Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) did not practice on Thursday, per Bills reporter Matt Parrino.

Bass has been injured since the preseason. The Bills have been auditioning kickers ahead of the regular season in case Bass is not ready to go.

Additionally, Keon Coleman (groin) was limited in practice once against. But Christian Benford (groin) was a full participant in practice.

Elijah Moore missed Thursday's practice as well, but for a personal issue.

All of the above players (except Moore) were also on the injury report on Wednesday.

Thankfully Buffalo's offense is mostly healthy ahead of Week 1, with Coleman the only injured player. But it is Buffalo's defense, particularly the secondary, that is the biggest question mark right now.

Bills make multiple roster moves before Week 1 game against Ravens

Article Continues Below

The Bills made a number of roster moves on Thursday in preparation for Week 1.

Buffalo officially confirmed DeWayne Carter's season-ending injury by placing him on injured reserve. The former third-round pick flashed some potential in 2024. He racked up 14 tackles, including five tackles for loss, in just 11 games.

The Bills also made a number of corresponding moves.

Buffalo elevated safety Sasm Franklin Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. He is primarily a special teamer.

The Bills also signed veteran kicker Matt Prater to the practice squad. He could become an option for Buffalo if Tyler Bass does not get healthy in time for Sunday's game.

Finally, the Bills re-signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Buffalo has done everything it can to get ready for Baltimore ahead of the season opener. Now they just need to prove themselves on the field.