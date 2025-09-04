The Buffalo Bills confirmed a major setback to their defensive line with rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter officially placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in practice. The injury ends Carter’s season before it began. It also dealt a serious blow to Buffalo’s interior rotation.

Carter, a third-round pick in 2024, had already flashed promise in limited action with 14 tackles, including five for loss, and three quarterback hits across 11 games. His potential made him one of the most intriguing pieces of Sean McDermott’s defensive rebuild, but he now faces a recovery timeline of nine to 12 months.

In response, the Bills announced several roster moves. Safety and special teams contributor Sam Franklin Jr. was signed to the active roster after spending the offseason with Denver. Buffalo also signed veteran kicker Matt Prater to the practice squad. They also re-signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. A move that brings in a familiar face and helps stabilize the line.

The Bills are under pressure to stabilize their roster

Article Continues Below

General manager Brandon Beane has been under pressure to balance an already tight salary cap while keeping the roster competitive during Josh Allen’s prime. The restructuring of Dion Dawkins’ deal freed nearly $8 million in cap space. That gave Buffalo flexibility to absorb injuries and consider additional reinforcements. Buffalo was projected to sit just above $6 million before the move. That left them limited options for midseason adjustments.

The defensive line is already shorthanded with Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi suspended for six games. That means McDermott will lean on Ed Oliver and rookie T.J. Sanders to shoulder more responsibility. Sanders, a second-round pick this spring, impressed during the preseason. However, he may be thrust into a larger role far earlier than anticipated.

Despite the setback, Carter struck an optimistic tone. In a message shared with fans, he wrote that the injury was “part of my testimony” and vowed to return stronger. Bills fans quickly rallied behind the rookie, whose resilience adds to the locker room’s determination.

Buffalo enters the season with high expectations, and though the injury to Carter changes the outlook, the team’s depth moves and cap maneuvering show a franchise intent on keeping its championship window wide open.