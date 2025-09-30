The Buffalo Bills are off to a perfect 4-0 start after dispatching the New Orleans Saints, 31-19, in Week 4. Josh Allen continued to fuel his MVP campaign with three total touchdowns, while James Cook added 117 yards and a score on the ground.

But even in victory, Buffalo wasn’t left unscathed. Punter Cameron Johnston suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the coming weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Signed after Week 1, Johnston had quietly solidified the special teams unit, but now the Bills will need a replacement as they prepare for their primetime matchup against New England.

On Sunday night, the atmosphere at Highmark Stadium will look very different. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Buffalo will debut its all-white Nike Rivalry uniforms against the Patriots.

Fans are also being asked to join in, wearing white from head to toe. To complete the scene, the team will hand out white towels to every attendee, creating what they hope will be a true “white out” effect.

Highmark Stadium will transform into a blizzard of white as Buffalo looks to extend its unbeaten start.

This type of coordinated spectacle is designed to energize both the roster and the crowd, while adding a playoff-like feel to a regular-season game.

With Allen playing at an elite level and the defense consistently making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, the Bills want to maintain every edge possible.

New England may be in a rebuilding phase, but divisional matchups are rarely easy, and the franchise’s history ensures no meeting feels routine.

Buffalo’s dominance isn’t just a matter of perception; it’s reflected in national rankings. And once again, the Bills are placed at No. 1 in Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, noting the balanced attack that overwhelmed the Saints.

Allen connected with Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir for touchdowns, while the defense held New Orleans’ Spencer Rattler to just 126 passing yards. Even when the scoreboard doesn’t show a blowout, Buffalo has consistently proven why it belongs at the top.

With momentum, fan unity, and national attention on their side, the Bills head into Week 5 looking not just to win but to make a statement under the lights.