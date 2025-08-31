With the Buffalo Bills finalizing their 53-man roster before the upcoming season, there will need to be another change as the team has received the news of a season-ending injury to a vital player up front. While the Bills are in rumors to make trades to further improve the team, the position that should be addressed is defensive tackle, as DeWayne Carter will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles, according to Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Bills DT DeWayne Carter tore his Achilles and will miss the entire 2025 season,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The talented 2024 3rd-round pick was poised to be part of Buffalo’s defensive rotation this year. A tough blow.”

Seen as a highly talented player for Buffalo, the former third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was ready to be a huge piece of the team's defensive rotation this upcoming season.

DeWayne Carter had been highly regarded by the Bills

As fans make their bold predictions for the 2025 Bills season, there might need to be some adjustments because of the news of Carter missing the whole season. There was no doubt that Carter was highly regarded in the organization, as he received high praise from general manager Brandon Beane.

“I always liked DeWayne's versatility coming out,” Beane said to the media in June, via Sports Illustrated. “A lot of times we say this guy's a 1 tech, or this guy's a 3 tech, like I think Dwayne gives you the versatility based on how your roster's fitting. Maybe, he starts out and he's playing more 1, but if we have a couple injuries, I think we could move him over and play 3 for us.”

Carter had recovered from a wrist injury last season and was ready to break out, but will now have to recover from an Achilles injury. Buffalo starts the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Baltimore Ravens.