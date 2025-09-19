The Buffalo Bills remain undefeated and improved to 3-0 in the 2025 season after a hard-fought 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins, who dropped to 0-3 on Thursday Night Football, with tight end Dalton Kincaid making franchise history in the process.

Kincaid’s 20-yard touchdown reception on Buffalo’s opening drive, his second of the season, matched his career high, giving the Bills an early 7-0 lead. Not only that, with five receptions for 66 yards in the game, Kincaid became the first tight end in franchise history to record four or more receptions in each of the team’s first three games. Moreover, through three weeks, he has totaled 13 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo rookie tight end Jackson Hawes also made a key contribution with his first career touchdown reception. Quarterback Josh Allen flipped the ball to Hawes on a scramble, and Hawes found the soft spot in Miami’s defense to make it 14-7 late in the first half. Hawes now has one reception in each of Buffalo’s first three games for a total of 39 yards. The Bills’ tight end group continues to be one of the strongest units on the roster, with Dawson Knox bouncing back after a slow start to the season.

Allen completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns, adding 25 yards on four carries. He connected with Kincaid, Hawes, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir for scoring plays. Shakir’s touchdown came on a 15-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, following a crucial 15-yard roughing the punter penalty on Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, which gave Buffalo a first down at Miami’s 36-yard line.

Running back James Cook led Buffalo’s ground game with 108 yards on 19 carries and a rushing touchdown, along with three receptions for 10 yards. The Bills outgained Miami 360 to 276, though they struggled at times against a Dolphins defense that converted 10 of 15 third-down opportunities.

Miami, entering the contest as 12.5-point underdogs, kept the game close throughout. Rookie running back Ollie Gordon II contributed four carries on the opening drive, and alongside De’Von Achane, the Dolphins rushed for a season-high 116 yards.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 22-of-34 for 146 yards with two touchdowns but threw a critical fourth-quarter interception to linebacker Terrel Bernard at the Buffalo 21-yard line. Bernard returned it 24 yards, setting up Prater’s 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining to seal the 31-21 win.

The Bills' next challenge will be against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.