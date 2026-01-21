Speaking with reporters for the first time since Sean McDermott was relieved of his duties, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula decided to take a moment to call out wide receiver Keon Coleman, noting that his former head coach banged the table to draft the underperforming wideout.

Understandably, this didn't sit too well with some, most notably ESPN's Field Yates, who took some time on NFL Live to call out Pegula for calling out a young wide receiver who is still on the team's roster.

“This was where it kicked into overdrive, because this is when it became the blame game, right?” Yates asked. “Hey, the coaching is the reason why we have not reached the heights that we think we should have reached by this point already. And one of the biggest roster flaws right now for Buffalo is, of course, the lack of a difference-making wide receiver.

“Well, the biggest investment they've made in the draft recently is Keon Coleman. And not only did Terry Pegula sort of, once again, kind of kick Sean McDermott and the entire coaching staff when they were already down, but he put his GM in a really bad spot there, right? It makes Brandon Bean all of a sudden, it sort of undercuts him a little bit. Brandon, I thought, did a nice save. And I thought that Brandon Bean today handled some difficult circumstances pretty well. I think Terry Pagula was probably the one that caused the most reaction emotionally from people today.”

Why is it such a big deal that the Bills' owner is explicitly calling out Coleman? Well, because unlike McDermott, Coleman's still under contract with the organization, which can't sit too well with his teammates as they look forward to next season.

“It also puts a player still on your roster, and let's all be honest, is there a likely long-term future for Keon Coleman at Buffalo? Probably not, right? He's still under contract. And the next time you can make a move on Keon Coleman is about a month and a half away from now, when the new league year begins in early March,” Yates noted.

“I can't imagine there are a bunch of Buffalo Bills players who are sitting there right now and really fired up that their owner is just throwing a young player who does have immense talent, he was the first pick in the second round just two years ago, under the bus like that. Like, why are we doing this? There are some things that are so much better left unsaid.”

Will Coleman be on the roster next season? For everyone's sake, hopefully the answer is no, because his next interaction with Pegula would be awkward if he remains in Buffalo.