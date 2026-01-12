As she walked to the stage to present an award, the Golden Globes congratulated Hailee Steinfeld's husband, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on their playoff victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When Steinfeld went to the stage, the Golden Globes' announcer said, “Please welcome one of the stars of Sinners, Hailee Steinfeld—congrats on that Bills' win.”

Of course, they were referring to Buffalo's win earlier in the day in Jacksonville. They came back and won in dramatic fashion to advance to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Steinfeld presented an award alongside Aye Edebiri. Her movie, Sinners, was up for seven awards, including Best Motion Picture — Drama. It won Best Original Score — Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Hailee Steinfeld was at the Golden Globes instead of Josh Allen and the Bills' playoff win

Steinfeld missed the Bills' first playoff game of the year in Jacksonville due to her commitments with the Golden Globes. She had to present an award at the ceremony, which took place in Beverly Hills, California.

Meanwhile, Allen was busy in Florida taking on the Jaguars. The Bills found themselves down four points with just over four minutes to go.

Allen drove his team down the field in nine plays, going 66 yards in under three minutes. He capped off the drive by scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

On the Jaguars' next play, Trevor Lawrence threw a pass that was tipped and intercepted. With two kneel-downs, the game was over.

Allen played a gritty game. He completed 28 of his 35 passes for 273 yards. He also rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.

Now, the Bills will travel to Denver to play the Broncos in the Divisional Round. If the Bills win, they will advance to the AFC Championship once again.