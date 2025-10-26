The Buffalo Bills did not play their cleanest half against the Carolina Panthers. However, they still hold a 19-3 halftime lead.

Running back James Cook gave the Bills the spark they needed. Up by three with just over seven and a half minutes left in the half, Cook broke off the 64-yard touchdown run.

LET JAMES COOK 👨‍🍳 The Bills RB takes it 64 yards to the house!pic.twitter.com/lcjxnCxssE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bills would score one more touchdown, on a one-yard Josh Allen run, elongating their lead. But Allen's play was the thing that held Buffalo back in the first half.

As a passer, he completed six-of-13 passes for 66 scoreless yards. Part of the issue is what Jon Scott of WGRZ is calling Allen trying to play hero ball.

“Josh Allen has to throw that ball away about 5+ seconds earlier,” Scott wrote. “He's not without blame for the Bills offensive issues recently and we're starting to see the hero ball part of his game creep back in.”

That sentiment was echoed by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. He is looking for the Bills to look more cohesive passing the ball in the second half.

“Bills passing game remains looking off. 5 plays and punt,” Parrino wrote. “Everything is hard when Allen is back to pass.”

Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league with only a Super Bowl title yet to prove. Playing against a Panthers team many deem inferior, he may be trying to flex his offensive muscles. However, if Buffalo can't move the chains consistently, the big plays won't happen. Even with their lead, Allen must tighten up his game to close out the victory.

As for Cook, his touchdown run set new history. He broke 100 rushing yards in the first half for the third time in his career. That's the second-highest total since he entered the league behind only Derrick Henry's four, via David Newton of ESPN.

The Bills will always turn to Allen when they're in a bind. But they know they have another big play waiting to happen in Cook.