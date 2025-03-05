While the Buffalo Bills keep their eyes open for a free agent to add, they took care of one of their own. However, James Cook celebrated Saquon Barkley’s extension ahead of free agency, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

James Cook is watching this closely… 👀

Cook had previously posted, “Good business!” about Barkley’s two-year, $41.2 million deal with the Eagles.

The Bills seem intent on keeping Cook in Buffalo, according to buffalobills.com.

“James is a good player for us,” said GM Brandon Beane. “He has the ability to be a mismatch player. (And) he can play all three downs. He helped our offense do a lot of great things and we would love to keep James here long term.”

What does future hold for Bills RB James Cook?

Cook is looking for a $15 million deal. That would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL.

Of course, that puts some pressure on Beane and the Bills, according to cbssports.com.

“I love James,” Beane said. “James speaks from the heart, he means well. I want James here, hopefully, like a lot of guys. The business is the business. Would I prefer we don't take the business outside? Yes, I think that's always the best way to handle it.

“But James is a grown man, and he'll handle it the way he does. It doesn't change my view of him. And just because we're not on the same page today doesn't mean we wouldn't be tomorrow, two weeks, two months, two years.”

The 25-year-old Cook came to the Bills through the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had his moments as a rookie, but took off in 2023, the first of two straight Pro Bowl appearances.

Last year, Cooke ran for 1,009 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns. He added 32 catches for 258 yards and two more scores. Clearly, his value skyrocketed for a team that came within a few points of reaching the Super Bowl.

In three playoff games, Cooke totaled 336 yards with three touchdowns.

Like the Bills’ GM, McDermott said he loves Cook, according to nbcsports.com.

“When you’re a coach and you’re on the field with the players, and you’re in the meetings watching them develop on the field, off the field, he’s a great example of the joys that comes with coaching,” McDermott said. “It’s developing and watching a young man develop in both those areas.

“And to go on the field, in this case this season in particular, and have the success that he experienced. And how he helped our team. It’s just a great feeling as a coach to watch him do what he did. The business part is going to take care of itself. Brandon is on top of that. And will be on top of that moving forward.”