On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills officially introduced Joe Brady as their newest head coach. That comes on the heels of another painful playoff loss, costing Sean McDermott his job.

Brady, the former Bills' offensive coordinator, has a tall task in front of him. Buffalo has been among the favorites to win the Super Bowl the last handful of years, but has yet to reach the NFL's biggest stage with Josh Allen.

Amidst McDermott's firing, discussions swirled around Allen's lack of weapons on the outside, with Keon Coleman taking veiled shots.

Coleman was drafted 33rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by Brady and the Bills. Thus far, he has failed to live up to expectations. It certainly doesn't help that the team traded down to let the Kansas City Chiefs draft Xavier Worthy late in the first round. Nor does it help that the Los Angeles Chargers selected Ladd McConkey, the pick after Coleman.

But through the first two years of his career, he has just 67 catches for 960 receiving yards. He does, however, have eight touchdowns.

During Brady's press conference, he squashed all the rumors, saying that he “stood on the table” to draft Coleman, per Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino. He went on to say that he informed the embattled wide receiver that his ascendancy to head coach would be a good thing for Coleman's career.

Last week, the Bills' owner, Terry Pegula, let general manager Brandon Beane off the hook for the draft selection. Instead, he opted to put that on McDermott and his coaching staff. That appears to have proven to be true, with Brady banging the drum the loudest.

But with all of the misses in the draft, most fans are still wondering how Beane was not only not fired, but promoted.