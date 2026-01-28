The Buffalo Bills’ decision to promote Joe Brady to head coach came with far more league-wide context than a simple internal hire. While Buffalo ultimately chose continuity, new reporting made clear that Brady was one of the most sought-after offensive minds in this hiring cycle.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport highlighted just how strong that interest was when explaining Buffalo’s urgency to lock Brady down. He underscored that Broncos head coach Sean Payton had a strong interest in bringing Joe Brady to Denver as his offensive coordinator, even to the point of potentially handing over play-calling duties. The new Bills coach was also on the list of the Baltimore Ravens for the coaching staff.

“Context for the Bills hiring Joe Brady as HC: He was a wanted man. Brady was very high on the Ravens list for OC. Sean Payton wanted Brady as OC, perhaps even with play-calling. Instead, the Bills make sure he stays.” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Buffalo officially announced Brady’s promotion on Tuesday after a wide-ranging search to replace Sean McDermott, who was dismissed following the Bills’ Divisional Round overtime loss. Brady, 36, reportedly received a five-year contract and will continue calling offensive plays, preserving stability for franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

Brady has been Buffalo’s offensive coordinator since taking over midseason in 2023 after Ken Dorsey was fired. His influence was immediate, shifting the Bills toward a more balanced offense. That adjustment helped James Cook emerge as a consistent 1,000-yard rusher while reducing the weekly burden on Allen, who benefited from a more structured attack.

League interest extended well beyond Baltimore, as Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton had huge interest in bringing Brady back into his orbit. That possibility carried weight, especially after Denver fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi earlier in the day, creating a clear opening.

Brady previously worked under Payton in New Orleans from 2017-18 before helping architect the LSU Tigers' historic 2019 national championship offense, a resume that continues to resonate across the NFL.

Ultimately, Buffalo chose familiarity over a philosophical reset. Brady’s promotion mirrors recent league trends, including the Dallas Cowboys elevating Brian Schottenheimer internally in 2025. For the Bills, the hope is that continuity paired with Brady’s growing reputation is the final piece needed to push a perennial contender over the Super Bowl threshold.