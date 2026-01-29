About a week after the Buffalo Bills sustained a 33-30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Josh Allen was seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. With speculation running rampant, Allen revealed the type of injury he is suffering from.

The 29-year-old quarterback confirms that he is dealing with a broken bone in his right foot, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. However, it is not a new injury. Allen claims it is an older injury that was re-aggravated in the Bills' 23-20 Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. General manager Brandon Beane also confirmed Allen received surgery on his foot.

“Bills QB Josh Allen said he had a broken bone in his foot. ‘Not an ideal situation, painful throughout the weeks.' He said it was an older injury that was re-aggravated against Cleveland. Fifth metatarsal. GM Brandon Beane said the procedure was done Monday in Birmingham.”

The projected recovery time for Allen is about eight to 10 weeks. That means he should be fully healthy again by late March or early April, giving the four-time Pro Bowler plenty of time to be ready for the training camp in the summer. He will be expected to be ready to go by Week 1 of the 2026-27 campaign.

Josh Allen played all 17 games in the regular season for the third consecutive year in a row. Through those 17 games played, the eight-year veteran recorded 3,668 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 14 rushing touchdowns while completing 69.3% of his pass attempts (career-high). He also threw double-digit interceptions (10) for the sixth time in his career.