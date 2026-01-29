Recently, the Buffalo Bills shook up the fanbase by promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be their next head coach. Brady takes over for Sean McDermott, who was recently let go by the team after their playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

In that game, quarterback Josh Allen suffered through some brutal turnovers, and now, the team has gotten a rough update on his injury situation heading into the offseason.

“GM Brandon Beane said Josh Allen might need a procedure on his foot. On crutches and in a walking boot at Joe Brady’s introductory press conference today,” reported Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Tyler Dunne also posted a picture of Allen in crutches at the event.

Josh Allen in the house. (On crutches.) pic.twitter.com/USG2rg7b8C — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 29, 2026

It's certainly not a site that Bills fans were hoping to see as the offseason gets underway.

Allen was known to be dealing with a foot injury, among various other ailments, as the season wound down, but he performed well enough in the team's playoff road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, making some Herculean plays in that game to help Buffalo advance to the second round.

However, although he also made some superhero plays against the Broncos, Allen also turned the ball over several times, including a brutal fumble before halftime that led to a field goal, as well as a controversial interception in overtime.

Still, there is little doubt about Allen's standing as the cornerstone of the franchise moving forward, so Bills fans will certainly hope that the foot issue is fully healed before next season gets underway.