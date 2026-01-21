The Buffalo Bills are still recovering from their crushing Divisional Round loss. Buffalo is now looking for a new head coach after firing Sean McDermott on Monday. The team also revealed that their best player may need to have a procedure done before next season.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on Wednesday that QB Josh Allen might need a procedure on his foot this offseason, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But there is a silver lining. Beane added that if Allen does get a procedure, he should still be ready for OTAs.

It should be no big surprise to Bills fans that Allen may need a foot procedure.

The veteran quarterback was on the injury report before the Divisional Round with multiple injuries. Allen was officially dealing with foot, finger, and knee issues leading up to Saturday's loss in Denver.

At this point, it is unclear if Allen reaggravated an existing injury against the Broncos or if he was simply playing through pain.

Either way, it is good to hear that Allen should be ready to go for the team's offseason program either way.

Will Josh Allen reunite with Brian Daboll in Buffalo?

The Bills are now on the hunt for a new head coach. There's a chance that Allen could reunite with his former offensive coordinator.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini dropped an interesting report on Wednesday. Russini claimed that the Eagles expect Brian Daboll to either land the Bills head coaching job or the Titans offensive coordinator role.

“The Eagles are conducting their offensive coordinator search with the understanding that Brian Daboll wants the Bills’ head coaching job,” Russini wrote. “If he doesn’t land it, Daboll is expected to wind up in Tennessee as the offensive coordinator for Cam Ward and the Titans, per sources.”

Daboll is on Buffalo's laundry list of head coaching candidates alongside OC Joe Brady and a host of external candidates.

Allen will be involved in the search to some degree as the team's franchise quarterback. It will be interesting to see if he pushes for a reunion with Daboll.