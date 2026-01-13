Josh Allen gave Buffalo Bills fans no reason to worry about his multiple injuries after Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But on Tuesday, he was one of many key players listed on the injury report. Ed Oliver returned to the Bills practice as well, but both he and Allen were limited.

Allen was listed as limited with foot, knee, and right finger injuries. Oliver is still technically on injured reserve as he works his way back from a bicep injury. Also shown on the report is Tyrell Shavers, who is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday. Gabe Davis is also out for the year after suffering an ACL injury on Sunday.

The Bills' defense has other significant injuries outside of Oliver. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston did not participate due to an ankle injury after missing Sunday's game. Reports surfaced before Wild Card Weekend that Hairson and linebacker Terrell Bernard could return if Buffalo moved on. Bernard was a limited participant due to a calf injury.

The Bills' defense allowed two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to the Jaguars that nearly cost them the game. Thankfully for them, Josh Allen put on his superhero cape and helped secure the win. But against a tougher defense in the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Buffalo's defense will have to improve on its effort from Sunday.

The Bills' kicking situation is something to monitor as well. Matt Prater left Week 18 with a groin injury, but made all of his kicks against the Jaguars. Now, the 41-year-old veteran is back on the injury report with a quad and calf injury in his kicking leg. Prater did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

The Bills had not won a road playoff game in the Josh Allen era before Sunday. Now, they have a chance to win a second to get to their third Conference Championship game in Allen's career.