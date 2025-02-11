When Taylor Swift was booed during Super Bowl 59, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce felt “helpless” while on the sidelines at the game.

A source talked to The Daily Mail about it. During the game, Swift was shown at the jumbotron, getting booed out of Caesars Superdome. This reportedly upset Kelce, who could not do anything to help at the moment.

“Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed, and he felt helpless,” the source said. “Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her, and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night, and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her, and anyone can see this.”

Part of the reason she may have gotten booed is Pennsylvania. Swift was an Eagles fan before dating the Chiefs star, and most of the Super Bowl 59 crowd were rooting for the Eagles.

Additionally, Kelce was not happy about President Donald Trump taking a shot at his girlfriend, either. “Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her, especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there,” the source added.

It has been a rough week for Swift and Kelce. Swift went home empty-handed from the 2025 Grammys, while Kelce and the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59. Having Swift's love reportedly “gives him so much joy,” which helps Kelce process the loss.

Taylor Swift being booed at Super Bowl 59

While Taylor Swift was at Caesars Superdome to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, they showed her on the jumbotron, prompting fans to boo her.

Her reaction instantly became a meme. She gave a side-eye to the person next to her and seemingly said, “What is going on?” in response.

Luckily, the moment passed, and Swift was able to enjoy the rest of the game uninterrupted. The Chiefs went on to lose the game 40-22.

Kelce did not have a good game in Super Bowl 59. He caught four passes for 39 yards in the blowout loss. He also had a drop early in the game that would have gotten the team a first down.

That made two bad games for Kelce in a row. In the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce had two catches for 19 yards. However, he helped get other Chiefs players open for Patrick Mahomes. He was unable to do so in the Super Bowl loss.

Mahomes was under duress all night from the Eagles defensive front. While they did not blitz once in the game, they constantly pressured him and sacked him six times.

To add insult to injury, Mahomes committed three turnovers. He threw two interceptions — one was returned for a touchdown — and also fumbled the football.

It was not until the game was already out of reach at 34-0 that the Chiefs showed signs of life. They scored when they were down 34 points and proceeded to put up 16 more.