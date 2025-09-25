The Buffalo Bills are one of the hottest teams in the league right now after starting the season off with a 3-0 record. Quarterback Josh Allen can be credited with much of the success, as he's playing at an incredibly high level right now. He's managed to cut down his turnovers, and it is effectively helping Buffalo.

While talking with media members on Thursday, the 29-year-old quarterback revealed what has helped him limit his turnovers lately. Allen revealed that he is simply following an “Everybody Eats” mantra by offensive coordinator Joe Brady, according to Dan Fetes of 13WHAM and BuffaloPlus.

“That whole ‘Everybody Eats' mentality that Joe [Brady] allowed us to take over has allowed me to be free,” said Josh Allen. “Not worry so much about where the ball is going.”

Allen threw double-digit interceptions in five of his first six seasons with the Bills. He recorded a career-high 18 interceptions in the 2023-24 season. However, he only threw six interceptions in the 2024-25 campaign, and has yet to turn the ball over this year so far.

The Bills made some changes to the roster after the season that saw Josh Allen throw 18 picks. The following offseason was the year the front office traded Stefon Diggs, along with some draft compensation, to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick that originally belonged to the Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo used that pick in another trade package to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select defensive tackle TJ Sanders.

Josh Allen has multiple solid options to throw the ball to, and many still believe the Bills are waiting for a true No. 1 option to emerge. However, the eight-year pro is spreading the wealth right now, and the offense is largely benefiting because of it. Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer have all seen double-digit targets already and have each recorded at least 113 receiving yards.

So far this season, Allen has thrown for 755 yards and five touchdowns while owning a 69.7% completion percentage. He's also rushed for 114 yards and has scored two additional touchdowns on the ground. Josh Allen has yet to throw an interception and has zero lost fumbles through three games played.