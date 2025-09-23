When star quarterback Josh Allen won his first MVP trophy last season, it further signaled that bigger things are ahead for the Buffalo Bills, who have long been pining for a maiden Super Bowl title.

Allen showed that he was the NFL's top signal-caller, and the Bills rewarded him with a six-year contract extension worth an eye-popping $330 million in the offseason.

With the 29-year-old Allen getting the bag, a rumor spread that Allen took the entire team to Costa Rica for a two-day vacation. It reportedly cost at least $100,000.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, however, clarified that the story is not true.

“Yeah, that was cap for sure,” said Shakir on the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams” on Monday. “No, that's crazy.”

“I think somebody commented something. I think we were just talking about how great a dude Josh is, and I think it was (Damar Hamlin). I think that just shows the personalities on our team, we like to have fun.”

The 25-year-old Shakir acknowledged that the Bills travel during the offseason, but they hardly do it for leisure. It's all business for the Sean McDermott-coached unit.

“We do trips every year, but that’s more just football related to get the chemistry going back on the field,” added Shakir.

It's so far, so good for the Bills this season, winning their first three assignments. Allen has been clinical with a 69.7% completion rate. He has thrown for 755 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

He threw for three scores in their win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and surpassed rival Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as the fastest player in league history to reach 300 touchdowns, including the playoffs.

If they keep it up and finally end their Super Bowl drought, Allen just might treat the Bills to Costa Rica next year.