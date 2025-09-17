The Buffalo Bills are on a roll to start the season. With high expectations upon them again, the team has stormed out to a 2-0 record in the first two weeks of the year. Their latest win was a dominant 30-10 trashing of their rivals, the New York Jets. The vibes are incredible in Buffalo this season, and it's all thanks to the culture around the team.

New Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer gave a bit of insight into the Bills' locker room vibe. The former third-round pick said that everyone on the team gets along with each other, and that it helps them perform better on the field.

“It's heart-warming that everyone gets along with each other,” Palmer told Thad Brown after being asked what surprised him after joining the team. “It only helps the team on the field.”

The Bills signed Palmer to a three-year deal after his rookie deal expired. Drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round, Palmer caught 182 passes for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns in his four seasons in LA. The wide receiver was solid, but his performance did not merit a contract extension from the Chargers.

Palmer seems to have a bigger role with the Bills this season. While he only had three targets against the Jets in Week 2, Palmer was targeted nine times against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. He caught five passes for 61 yards. He's yet to find the end zone this season, but that's bound to change with Josh Allen distributing the ball pretty well.

The wide receiver only caught two passes, but his two catches were on explosive plays. That includes a 32-yard catch from Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter after Allen temporarily left the game. With the Bills jumping out to an early lead against the Jets, there was no need for Palmer or the other wide receivers to do extra work.

The Bills only have a short week to prepare before they take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.