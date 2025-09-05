There has been some concern regarding Keon Coleman's status leading up to the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, as the Buffalo Bills wide receiver is dealing with a groin injury. However, his latest comment about his situation will likely excite teammate Josh Allen.

When asked if he is concerned about his health leading up to Sunday night's contest, Coleman needed just one word to describe how he felt, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. The 22-year-old wideout seemed confident despite dealing with a groin injury throughout training camp.

“Nah,” said Coleman when responding to media members about his concerns.

Keon Coleman is entering the second year of his career in the NFL and aims to be one of, if not the top, pass targets for Josh Allen. The former second-round pick flashed potential in his rookie campaign despite only playing in 13 games due to a wrist injury. He finished the 2024-25 season with 29 receptions, 556 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

Coleman suffered a groin injury just days ago, and his status for Week 1 has been up in the air ever since. But based on his one-word comment on Friday, it appears that it may have just been a minor setback. If that is the case, then we should expect to see Keon Coleman in action when the Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

Buffalo will utilize a wide receiver group consisting of Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer leading the way. Guys like Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, and Tyrell Shavers will likely rotate in periodically, while Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox split time in the tight end position.

Look for the Bills to possibly provide an official injury update for Keon Coleman leading up to the season opener. The team will share a list of inactive players for Week 1. Hopefully, Coleman isn't on that list.