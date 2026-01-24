In a stunning reversal that has the AFC East and the coaching carousel spinning, Mike McDaniel has reportedly pulled out of his scheduled meeting with the Buffalo Bills.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the former Miami Dolphins head coach was set to meet with Buffalo ownership on Friday in Florida, but the two sides never actually sat down. This sudden pivot adds another layer of drama to a Buffalo search that is looking to replace Sean McDermott following a gut-wrenching 33–30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

The Buffalo Bills find themselves at a crossroads. Despite a 12–5 regular season where Josh Allen led an offense that remained one of the most explosive units in the league, the front office is hunting for a leader who can finally push them past the playoff hump.

McDaniel, known for his “mad scientist” run schemes and quirky personality, seemed like a fascinating fit to pair with Allen’s dual-threat talent. In that final loss to Denver, Allen was heroic, throwing for 275 yards and accounting for three touchdowns, but the team's inability to close out the game prompted the front office to look for a fresh perspective.

Instead of McDaniel, the Bills are pivoting to other high-profile names. The team has already sat down with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and internal candidate Joe Brady. Even legendary quarterback Philip Rivers has entered the fray, reportedly interviewing for the vacancy on Jan. 23.

As for McDaniel, his future seems to be pointing toward the West Coast. While he remains in contention for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job, the consensus among league insiders is that he has his eyes on the Los Angeles Chargers. If a head coaching offer does not materialize in Vegas, McDaniel is widely expected to join the Chargers as the offensive coordinator.