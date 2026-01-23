The Buffalo Bills coaching search just took a wild, high-speed turn. Despite widespread reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was locked in to become the next offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, things are far from settled.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini broke the news on Friday that the Buffalo Bills are officially interviewing McDaniel for their head coaching vacancy today.

It is a fascinating development for a coach who seemed ready to settle for a coordinator role under Jim Harbaugh. While McDaniel reportedly has an agreement in principle with the Chargers, he clearly is not done swinging for the top job. If the Bills offer him the keys to the franchise, he likely ditches Los Angeles faster than a Tyreek Hill deep post.

The move comes as the Bills look to pivot after a crushing exit from the postseason. Buffalo’s season ended in heartbreak last Saturday with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

Quarterback Josh Allen was his usual spectacular but flawed self, completing 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown while adding 11 carries for 33 yards and two scores on the ground. However, four costly turnovers, including a soul-crushing interception in overtime, sealed Buffalo's fate.

The Bills' secondary struggled to contain Broncos second-year signal-caller Bo Nix, who finished 26-of-46 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Denver kicker Wil Lutz eventually ended Buffalo’s run with a 23-yard field goal in the extra period.

Now, general manager Brandon Beane is looking for the revolutionary spark McDaniel provided in Miami. If the interview goes well, the Chargers might be back on the hunt for an OC by tomorrow morning.