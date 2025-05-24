Despite winning NFL Most Valuable Player honors and leading his team to the AFC Championship Game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ranked No. 4 in Pro Football Focus’ 2025 quarterback rankings released this week.

Allen, 29, was placed behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson in PFF’s evaluation of all 32 projected starting quarterbacks entering the new season.

In 2024, Allen completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while posting a 101.4 passer rating across 17 games. Allen led the Bills to a 13-4 regular-season record — second-best in the AFC — and guided them past the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round before falling to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

PFF ranks Mahomes, Burrow, and Jackson above MVP Josh Allen despite his stellar 2024 campaign

Mahomes, ranked No. 1, completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the Chiefs to a 16-1 regular-season mark and another Super Bowl appearance, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burrow came in second after throwing for an NFL-leading 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. He completed 70.6 percent of his passes and recorded a 108.5 passer rating. Despite Burrow’s production, the Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

Jackson, ranked third, posted 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He added 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while completing 66.7 percent of his passes and earning a league-best 119.6 passer rating. The Ravens finished the regular season at 12-5.

Allen’s ranking outside the top three sparked debate, given his balanced offensive output, rushing ability, and leadership. The MVP nod was the first of his career and solidified his status as one of the league’s premier dual-threat quarterbacks.

Buffalo’s front office could give Allen more support in 2025. The team could potentially target veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. In 2023, Allen caught a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chargers. After being traded to the Bears, he followed with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven scores during a down season in Chicago. Even in a lesser role, the 32-year-old receiver remains a reliable target with elite route-running skills and experience.

As the 2025 season approaches, Allen remains at the center of Buffalo’s Super Bowl aspirations, regardless of where outside evaluators place him.