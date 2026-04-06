Being a high-profile couple like Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld means being busy, as the two attended another quarterback's wedding just a day after announcing the birth of their first baby girl.

People reports that Allen and Steinfeld went to Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle's wedding on Friday, Apr. 3, 2026. This was a day after Steinfeld announced the birth of their daughter through her blog.

And it appears they were enjoying themselves. A source noted that Allen and Steinfeld “were so sweet on the dance floor, clearly having a blast.”

While it was not their day, Allen and Steinfeld were the center of attention for some. The source noted that “people were politely congratulating them on their baby girl, and they were very kind.”

Additionally, Allen helped Darnold and Hoofnagle crowd surf during the festivities. So, it sounds like he was all in on the wedding.

Why were Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle's wedding?

Allen and Steinfeld must be close to Darnold and Hoofnagle to receive an invite to their wedding. Allen and Darnold are both quarterbacks, and that's a special bond, considering there are only 32 starting quarterbacks in the world.

However, Allen was not the only NFL star in attendance. One of Darnold's division rivals, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, was there with his wife, Olivia Culpo. Another 49ers player, Christian Kirk, was also there.

Additionally, Darnold's Seahawks teammate, Cooper Kupp (and his wife Anna Marie Kupp), was at the wedding. Surely, some of Darnold's other teammates were there as well.

Allen and Steinfeld announced the arrival of their first child together on Thursday, Apr. 2, 2026. The news was revealed through Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society.

“We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes,” their message read before signing off, “Love, Hailee and Josh.”