Winning Super Bowl 60 may not be the biggest achievement for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who is going to get married to his fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, shortly after hoisting the Lombardi.

In a video co-posted by the NFL and NFL Films on Instagram, Darnold was talking to loved ones after the Super Bowl. He revealed that his wedding is about a month after the game. Darnold knows it's a “lot,” but it's also “exciting stuff.”

“Is it weird that I'm thinking about the wedding right now and that it's in a month?” he recalled pondering to Maria Taylor during their post-game interview.

So, the excitement won't stop anytime soon for Darnold and his family. He will be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and married man in about a month from now.

Who is Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's fiancée,Katie Hoofnagle?

Article Continues Below

Hoofnagle is, according to the New York Post, a University of South Carolina alum. She earned a degree in business administration, earning her degree in 2020. She also majored in marketing with a minor in nutrition and food systems.

Darnold and Hoofnagle hard-launched their relationship in April 2023. Now, about three years later, they will get married. They announced their engagement in the summer of 2025 before Darnold's first season with the Seahawks.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Darnold led his team to a Super Bowl win. Darnold finally fulfilled his potential after being a disappointing third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

After his run with the Jets, Darnold became a journeyman. He played for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before having his true breakthrough in 2024.

In 2024, Darnold played for the Minnesota Vikings. He took over as the starting quarterback after an injury suffered by J.J. McCarthy. He passed for a career-high 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Vikings lost in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

He then took his services to Seattle. Darnold once again won 14 games for the second season in a row, passing for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. While he had 14 interceptions in the regular season, Darnold had no turnovers in the playoffs.