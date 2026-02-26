Hailee Steinfeld is giving fans a sneak peek of her and her husband Josh Allen's home life in photos showing off her growing belly.

The Sinners star shared a photo of her sitting on the kitchen table sipping on a mug as the Buffalo Bills quarterback admired her from below on a chair, also sipping from a mug.

“Life lately,” she captioned the photo, adding the #beausociety hashtag in reference to her newsletter.

Fans and fellow NFL WAGs shared their thoughts on the photo and continued to congratulate for expecting her bundle of joy soon.

“You look incredible!” Olivia Culpo, model and wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, wrote in the comment section.

“This season of life sure does look good on both of you,” Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, commented.

Steinfeld and Allen did not share the gender of their baby but a fan predicted in the comments, writing, “It’s giving boy vibes hailee!!”

Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot in May 2025 and shared that they were expecting their first child together in December 2025.

Article Continues Below

Since it was towards the end of the NFL season and the Bills made the playoffs, Allen was interviewed several times about the announcement in addition to what to expect from the Bills in the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Bills season did not turn out to what they were expecting and lost to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round with a score of 33-30 in overtime.

However, during that period before the AFC Divisional Round loss, Allen was confident that his future was still shining bright as he and Steinfeld were expecting their first child together.

“I mean, to the best of our abilities,” Allen said when asked how planning for their child is going in a press conference. “But I've known this from well in advance. I've got siblings that have kids, I've got a lot of friends that have kids. I don't know if you can plan too far in advance.”

“So I'm very much looking forward to that with my wife, of becoming a dad,” he continued. “It's something that I will take with great pride. And we're going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else.”

“But this is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life, being a dad. And I know I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. But I'm looking forward to this one.”